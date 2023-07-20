Abhishek Nigam reveals what Sheezan Khan told him when he joined Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Abhishek Nigam is a popular actor with a huge fan following due to his good looks and talent. He has been a part of many TV shows and has impressed viewers with his performances. His last show was the fictional fantasy series called Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, where he played the lead role of Alibaba. Abhishek joined the show later on, replacing Sheezan Khan, who had to leave after being arrested in connection with the late actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. Abhishek recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, where he shared an interesting incident.

Abhishek reveals what Sheezan told him:

During a conversation on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, Abhishek Nigam shared how Sheezan reacted upon learning that Abhishek would be taking over the lead role in the show. Abhishek mentioned that when he was offered the role, he couldn't refuse because the livelihoods of 200 people were dependent on his decision, and the show might have ended if he had declined. He also revealed that he couldn't speak to the late actress Tunisha Sharma's family when he began shooting for the show, as it wasn't the appropriate time.

When asked if he spoke to Sheezan Khan's family upon joining Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Abhishek said he didn't talk to his family but had a conversation with Sheezan himself. He added, "Honestly, nothing mattered to me, but I had this thought that how would Sheezan look at it. His validation was needed as even I knew him for a long time. We had done a show earlier, we used to see each other in the gym, and he was also a neighbour for a very long time. He was a friend not a very close friend but a friend. So I used to think what Sheezan must be thinking about it because he was already going through so much."

The Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame revealed, "One day very good thing happened. I was shooting for the show, and there was an action sequence, I was tired, and I was also feeling very low. Suddenly, I get a call from an unknown number. As Sheezan's number was saved in my phone, I didn't recognize the number. I answered the call he said, 'Hello Abhishek' I asked 'Who is this' he said, 'Sheezan' I asked him 'How are you? How's life' and then Sheezan said, 'I just want to thank you, and I'm very thankful that you took this ahead.' It was very good of him to say this."

Abhishek shared, "Sheezan told me, 'I am very happy for you, I saw your look'. So that day, his call and his validation somewhere made me very relaxed inside. I went to the director and told him that I got Sheezan's call, and he is very happy about him, and he is happy as I'm taking the show ahead. So we all were relieved that day."

On the professional front, Abhishek rose to fame after playing the lead role in Hero – Gayab Mode On.

