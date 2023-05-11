Abusing an employee to FIR under 8 cognizable sections, 5 times Ashneer Grover was mired in controversies

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company, BharatPe and the former judge of the reality show Shark Tank India season 1. Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. The businessman never fails to make headlines owing to his controversial comments. Whether it's about his professional front, on the screens, or in his personal life, Ashneer carries an unfiltered attitude. Speaking about controversies, most recently, it was reported this morning that an FIR has been registered against him, his wife Madhuri, and others. If this comes as a surprise, wait till you read the other controversies about the former Shark Tank India judge.

5 controversies about Ashneer Grover

An audio clip leaked of Ashneer abusing Kotak Mahindra employee

In January 2022, an audio clip was leaked from an anonymous Twitter account where Ashneer was heard hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee. This cost him his reputation in the corporate world. The employee failed to get Ashneer the Nykaa IPO allocation despite promising him to do so. Ashneer's wife Madhuri's voice could also be heard in the clip. However, Ashneer reacted to the viral clip saying that it was fake and they were trying to extort money.

BharatPe removes co-founder Ashneer Grover from all positions

In 2022, Ashneer's wife Madhuri was sacked by BharatPe on the accusation that she was using company resources to pay off her personal expenses, fraud, and other irregularities. Weeks after this incident, Ashneer resigned from the company. Just a day after, BharatPe removed Ashneer as an employee, a founder, or a director, and stripped him of 1.4% equity shares for committing financial fraud. According to the statement released by the fintech company, the Grover family was engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles.

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer over share dispute

In January this year, Ashneer was again in the news when BharatPe's former co-founder Bhavik Koladiya sued his former partner. There was a dispute on the shares of the company and Bhavik Koladiya took the legal route to reclaim his shares. The case was heard in Delhi High Court.

Ashneer accuses Bhavik Koladiya of data theft

BharatPe has been in the news repeatedly after Ashneer stepped down as several internal disputes came to light. This year in February, Ashneer Grover wrote to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) accusing BharatPe’s co-founder Bhavik Koladiya of one of the biggest data thefts in the country. In his letter, which he also emailed to BharatPe's independent director, Kaushik Dutta, Ashneer mentioned that Bhavik misused his position and stole data of 150 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users.

FIR registered against Ashneer and his family

The most recent controversy to come to light is the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)'s FIR against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain. They have been booked under eight sections of a criminal offense for alleging fraud of INR 81.28 crore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIR registered against BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover for fraud of Rs. 81.28 crore; Read details