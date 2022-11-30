According to Ranveer Singh, Maniesh Paul is the 'Entertainer Number 1'

Maniesh Paul has carved his name as one of the most spontaneous, joyful, and entertaining personalities of the nation, and in addition, he is celebrated as the 'Best Host' and the 'Sultan of Stage'. Over the years, the actor-host anchored several reality shows, events, award shows, and more and won the hearts of the masses with his hosting skills. Not just the audience, but also some of the biggest celebrities in the industry have showered Maniesh with love and appreciation.

In yet another instance, Ranveer Singh couldn't stop raving about Maniesh Paul for his cheerful persona. Known for his infectious energy, the power-packed performer Ranveer Singh is himself touted as the life of every event and party. However, giving the credit where it's due, Ranveer took the opportunity to shed the spotlight on Maniesh Paul.