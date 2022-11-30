According to Ranveer Singh, Maniesh Paul is the 'Entertainer Number 1'
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh praises the nation's popular anchor Maniesh Paul for his exceptional hosting skills.
Maniesh Paul has carved his name as one of the most spontaneous, joyful, and entertaining personalities of the nation, and in addition, he is celebrated as the 'Best Host' and the 'Sultan of Stage'. Over the years, the actor-host anchored several reality shows, events, award shows, and more and won the hearts of the masses with his hosting skills. Not just the audience, but also some of the biggest celebrities in the industry have showered Maniesh with love and appreciation.
In yet another instance, Ranveer Singh couldn't stop raving about Maniesh Paul for his cheerful persona. Known for his infectious energy, the power-packed performer Ranveer Singh is himself touted as the life of every event and party. However, giving the credit where it's due, Ranveer took the opportunity to shed the spotlight on Maniesh Paul.
Ranveer Singh applauds Maniesh Paul:
Ranveer Singh said, "I want to show deepest amount of appreciation for somebody who I connect with on very very deep level. There's a phrase in French 'joie de vie'- Joy of Life, somebody who can generate happiness, cheer, one who generates the light within and shares the light with others, that is my brother - Maniesh Paul. The one who gives us happiness, the one who lightens our burdens, Entertainer Number 1 Maniesh Paul! "
Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh termed Maniesh Paul as "The best thing that happened to hosting in India." Stealing the show with his entertaining performance as the vibrant, lively, and cheerful Gurpreet in JugJugg Jeeyo this year, Maniesh Paul is on a spree to win awards one after another currently.
On the work front, Maniesh Paul has completed the shoot for his first web show and was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. He is also busy with his Podcast which has been graced by almost all the top-notch celebrities.
