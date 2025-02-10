‘Action should be taken,’ says Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial ‘s*x’ remark

Ranveer Allahbadia's crass 's*x' remark on parents has caused outrage on social media. Popularly known as BeerBiceps, the YouTuber was recently seen on Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent. During the show, Ranveer's roast of a contestant crossed the line and led to immediate backlash. Many questioned the limits of content regulations, particularly on online platforms and OTT services. Amid the ongoing controversy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was asked to comment on the situation.

In a video shared by ANI, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can be seen saying, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. This encroachment is not right. In our society, we have made some rules; if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."

On February 9 (Sunday), Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also lashed out at Ranveer by tweeting about his inappropriate comment. She wrote, "This isn’t creative. It’s perverted. And we can’t normalize perverse behavior as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all."

For the uninformed, the controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?" While this question dropped the jaws of the live audience and other creators on the panel, it has definitely not gone down well with the many. An FIR has been filed against Ranveer by activist Rahul Easwar with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission.

Not only Ranveer Allahbadia but the FIR has also been lodged against Samay Raina, the show's organizers, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, who was also on the panel with Ranveer. In the complaint, Rahul Easwar called Ranveer's comment "highly offensive, grossly obscene, and detrimental to public decency and ethics."

Requesting immediate action against the YouTuber, the activist also called for a probe to determine the extent of reach and impact of this content and demanded the YouTuber's remark should be taken off all digital platforms.