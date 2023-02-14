Actor Karan Kundrra pens the sweetest Valentine'Day message for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Read Here

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The couple never shies away to share their love for each other and fans adore their constant PDA on social media. And on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account to share some cute photos of themselves and wrote the sweetest message for his girlfriend. Fans complimented the couple and appreciated Karan for writing straight out of his heart.

In the first photo, Tejasswi is all smiles as Karan kisses him, and the other photos show them hugging and posing together. The caption reads, “teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..!” The comment section is filled with fans going aww over the post. One comment reads, “This is just so cuteeeee! Major couple goals!!” Another reads, “Haaye!!!! Poora aashiq wala caption!”