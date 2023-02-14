Actor Karan Kundrra pens the sweetest Valentine'Day message for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Read Here
Actor Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account to write the sweetest message for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The couple never shies away to share their love for each other and fans adore their constant PDA on social media. And on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account to share some cute photos of themselves and wrote the sweetest message for his girlfriend. Fans complimented the couple and appreciated Karan for writing straight out of his heart.
In the first photo, Tejasswi is all smiles as Karan kisses him, and the other photos show them hugging and posing together. The caption reads, “teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..!” The comment section is filled with fans going aww over the post. One comment reads, “This is just so cuteeeee! Major couple goals!!” Another reads, “Haaye!!!! Poora aashiq wala caption!”
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first met on Bigg Boss 15 and the couple has been head-over-heels in love with each other since then. Many had predicted that their relationship would run its course once the show was over, but they proved everyone wrong. Popularly known as ‘TejRan’, the couple gives us major couple goals both online and offline. Tejasswi emerged as the Bigg Boss 15 winner, while Karan ended up as the 2nd runner-up.
Karan Kundrra’s career
Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also participated in Bigg Boss 15. He is currently seen in Ishq Mein Ghayal, his latest television show on Colors released on February 13th. The show also casts Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.
