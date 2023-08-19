Actor Pawan dies of cardiac arrest at 25

Popular television actor Pawan passed away today after suffering from cardiac arrest. According to reports, he passed away at 5 am today at his residence in Mumbai. The 25-year-old primarily worked in the Hindi and Tamil television industry. Pawan's mortal remains will be transported to his native place in Mandya district, Karnataka, where the final rites will be performed by his family. The actor's shocking and sudden death came as a surprise to many in the industry.

TV actor Pawan passed away

The actor was originally from Karnataka's Mandya district where his last rites will be performed by his family members. He was born to Nagaraju and Saraswathi, residents of Hariharapura village. It is indeed a shock for the actor to pass away at such a young age. As the news circulated on social media, netizens commented their condolences. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Jd Majethia also commented on one post and wrote, "It’s so shocking." Others prayed for the departed soul and wrote, "Om Shanti."

The cause of Pawan's death is massive cardiac arrest and this has become increasingly common among actors in the industry. In 2021, popular TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40. When he was brought to the hospital, he was declared dead by the hospital. This year, another popular face of television, Nitesh Pandey died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51. He was seen in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Anupamaa, etc. This issue has come to light again and again why death due to cardiac arrest is increasing so much.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Malhan to enter Bigg Boss 17? Brother Nischay Malhan’s post sparks debate