Actors Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani headed for divorce after 9 years of marriage; Report
TV actors Aman Yatan Verma and wife Vandana Lalwani are heading for a divorce after nine years of marriage. Sources reveal the couple faced unresolved differences.
Television actor Aman Yatan Verma and his wife, Vandana Lalwani, who tied the knot in December 2016, are heading for a divorce. The couple, who first met in 2014 on the sets of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath, got engaged in 2015 before getting married the following year.
On February 26, ETimes exclusively reported the news of the couple's divorce. According to their sources, Aman and Vandana had been facing issues in their marriage for some time. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things did not improve. The couple had even planned to start a family, but their growing differences made reconciliation impossible. Eventually, Vandana decided to file for divorce.
When asked about the separation, Aman Verma refused to comment, stating that any official statement would be made through his lawyer when the time was right. Vandana also remained silent on the matter.
Their split has come as a surprise to many fans, as the couple largely kept their personal life away from the public eye. While the exact reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed, it appears that their differences were too significant to overcome.
Verma has extensively worked in the Hindi television and film industry. Some of his notable works in television include Mahabharat Katha, CID, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Savdhaan India, and Bahurani, among others. Some Bollywood movies in which he made special appearances are Mar Jawan Gur Khake, Baghban, Tees Maar Khan, Gandhi to Hitler, and Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai.
On the other hand, Vandana, a professionally trained Bharatnatyam and Kathak dancer, has worked extensively in television serials and a few films. She is also an anchor, dance instructor, and voice-over artist. Her notable works include Waaris, Indiawali Maa, Buddha: Rajaon Ka Raja, and Bombay.
Stay tuned to Piinkviilla for more updates!
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Divorce News: Niece Arti Singh reacts to speculations; says, 'I am honestly not in...'