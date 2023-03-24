Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne mourns the demise of Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar

Anupamaa series fame Muskan Bamne took to her Instagram profile to share the sad news of the passing away of director Pradeep Sarkar. Her emotional post goes “We will miss you Dada, I am so grateful that I got an opportunity to work with such a great Director”.Anupama has earlier worked with Pradeep on his feature film Helicopter Eela released in the year 2018. Pradeep has been a popular name in the industry since the mid-2000s working in varying capacities within the big studio fair.

Pradeep Sarkar will be remembered for his films

Pradeep Sarkar passed away some hours ago around 3 AM in the morning today. He was on dialysis and it is reported that a sudden fall in the potassium levels led to the unfortunate incident. Pradeep’s death has shocked the industry and farewell notes and love for his craft and personality is pouring in from all sides of the entertainment business. Among others, actor Rajeev Khandelwal also took to his Twitter account to share his short but lively emotional bond with the deceased Sarkar.

The industry is paying its final tributes to its esteemed filmmaker, who was able to follow his artistic vision without compromising for the business. He started out as an ad filmmaker with many reputed brands and also directed a few popular music videos. However, Pradeep got his big break in Bollywood as a co-editor with Raj Kumar Hirani for his directorial debut “Munna Bhai MBBS” which was released in the year 2003. Soon after he made his feature directorial debut with “Parineeta” in the year 2005. The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan (on her Bollywood debut) is still his most acclaimed and successful film to date. Pradeep was lauded for his craft in pulling off the bug-budget romantic saga on screen.

The Curtain falls on a remarkable career

Pradeep’s other directorial work includes films like “Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani, and Helicopter Eela,”. He also directed web series such as "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Arranged Marriage, Forbidden Love, Duranga.” His colleagues and industry friends Have been sending condolences since the sad news broke out. The funeral will be performed today at Mumbai’s Santacruz Crematorium with stalwarts from the industry attending.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji mourns Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar’s death; Says ‘I was meant to meet him soon…’