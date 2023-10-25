Actress Apara Mehta says THIS about Smriti Irani's revelation about shooting post miscarriage

Apara Mehta is a renowned actress and a well-known name in Indian households. She has gained immense popularity for her role as Malti Devi, aka Guru Maa, in the popular daily soap opera Anupamaa. However, in a recent interview, Mehta supported Smriti Irani's accusation that she must have been summoned to the set of Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi just a few hours after suffering a miscarriage. Both Apara Mehta and Smriti Irani were part of the cast of Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Apara Mehta on Smriti Irani returning to work after miscarriage

According to Hindustan Times, Apara Mehta supported Smriti Irani's claim regarding her return to the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after her miscarriage. Mehta said, “I know that she was shooting with us up to the previous day of Zohr’s (Irani, Smriti Irani’s elder son) birth and came back on the fourth day to shoot because kya hi karein? In fact, both the times, when her daughter Zoish was also born, she came back to work.”

Apara Mehta went on to emphasize the sacrifices and demands placed on actors in the television industry. She explained that actors often have to put their personal lives on hold while working on TV soap operas. Mehta revealed that whenever any of the actors fell sick or encountered personal challenges, the production team would go to their homes, apply makeup, set up a background, and proceed to shoot.

Apara Mehta revealed that even though her character was no longer on the show when the incident occurred, she acknowledges that Smriti Irani likely had to return to work after her miscarriage, as per Irani's recent claim. She said, “I know Smriti spoke about the miscarriage. By the time this happened, my character was already dead on the show, but I know it for a fact ki use aana bhi pada hoga and karna bhi pada hoga.”

Apara Mehta further explains that the absence of a bank of pre-recorded episodes to facilitate telecasts often leaves actors with limited flexibility in the television industry. She emphasizes the demanding nature of the medium, and talks about the dedication and commitment required from actors, regardless of personal circumstances.

Apara Mehta’s work front

Apara Mehta commenced her journey in the entertainment industry in 1991 and has since established a notable presence in the world of Indian television and cinema. Throughout her career, she has been a part of various television serials, including prominent shows such as Hamari Saas Leela, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Indiawali Maa, among others.

In addition to her television work, she has also made appearances on the silver screen, showcasing her talent in movies like Tees Maar Khan and Just Married.

