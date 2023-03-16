Actress Chhavi Mittal shuts down trolls who shamed her for kissing her kids, Says 'love them in my way'

Chhavi Mittal has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now and has been part of various tv shows. The actress had undergone breast surgery for cancer last year and has come out as a fighter. She is quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She also maintains a healthy lifestyle and posts pictures and videos of her workout and exercises.

Recently, Chhavi came into the limelight after she was trolled for posting pictures, where she was seen kissing her children. However, the Bandini actress did not take the criticism lightly and came back with a befitting reply.

Chhavi took to her Instagram handle and posted a message to all the parents telling them about loving their kids and teaching them how to love.

She stated, "I will teach my kids to refrain themselves from hurting others not loving."

Earlier, she also got trolled for posting and sharing a lot on her social media. She was even called depressed for oversharing stuff to which the actress replied quite strongly to the troll and slammed back.

About Chhavi

Chhavi appeared in shows like- Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiiyan, Bandini, and many more. Talking about her personal life, she is married to director Mohit Hussein since 2004 and the couple is blessed with a daughter and a son.

