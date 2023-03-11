Actress Ridhima Pandit says freezing her eggs is the 'best decision of her life'; I feel liberated

Popular actress Ridhima Pandit rose to fame with Life OK show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant where she played the character of a robot. Her character was loved and praised by the audience but the show went off air within a year. She gained huge recognition after participating in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar.

The Bahu Humari Rajni Kant actor is quite active on her social media and keeps updating her accounts with stunning pics from her personal as well as professional front.

Recently, in an interview, she revealed her experience of freezing her eggs. She said that she decided to get her eggs frozen last year in September and thought that it was the best decision she had taken. She had a month's to spare from her schedule and made the full use of this opportunity.

She further continued about how her mother reacted to her decision. She said that her mother has been supportive and asked her to go ahead with the decision. "My grandmother could not believe it when she got to know about the procedure, but she praised the advancement of the medical sciences", she added.

The actress concluded by saying that women always face questions about managing work and motherhood and its high time that people should not blame women for being ambitious and delaying motherhood. "Men never come across this question" said the actress.

About Ridhima's career

Ridhima began her career as a model and has worked with several bbrnad names in the initial days of her career. She made her acting debut in the year 2016 with Bahu Humari Rajni Kant opposite Karan Grover who was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat. She went on to act in shows like Haiwaan: The Monster, Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Drama Company.

She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 where she became the second runner-up and Bigg Boss OTT.

