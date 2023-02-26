Actress Saanvi Tallwar to play antagonist in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Actress Saanvi Tallwar will be soon joining the cast of popular Sab TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul , making her comeback on television after 3 years. The show is based on the Arabian Nights which was produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures and was aired on August 22, 2022. Saanvi was last seen in Star Bharat show Sufiyana Pyar Mera starring Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh. While speaking about her character in the show, she said, "I will be playing role of a witch known as Humaira who is extremely beautiful and has a hypnotising persona.

She further added, "I am happy to play this role as my character will have a lot of shades which I am enjoying. Also I am excited to know the audience reactions on my character Humaira. I am in for all the challenges that comes my way and I want everything to be perfect so that audience love my performance in the show and praise my character.

About Saanvi Tallwar

Tallwar started her career as a writer and wrote many episodes for the television series CID, SuperCops vs Supervillains and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein. She then made her television debut in 2013 potraying Neha Joseph in Arjun and went on to act in several television shows like O Gujariya, Qubool Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Chandra Nandini.She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Gabbar is Back along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Shruti Hassan.

About Ali Baba: Daastan e Kabul

Ali Baba: Daastan e Kabul has gained a lot of fame and attention from the audience since the beginning. The chemistry of Ali Baba and Shehzaadi Marium was loved by all. But the show took a season leap after the lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on sets of the show on December 24 last year.