Actress Tina Datta is hopeful to find true love despite her experience in Bigg Boss 14 house

Actress Tina Datta has gained immense popularity after participating in the popular television reality show Bigg 16. She has stunned audiences with every move of hers during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Be it her playful nature with the international star Abdu Rozik or her infamous fights with actor Shalin Bhanot, Tina never failed to keep her fans entertained. The actress became quite famous after she played the character of Iccha in the Colors show 'Uttaran'.

Bigg Boss 16 is now over with MC Stan bagging the winner's trophy. Tina Datta is enjoying her life and when she was asked about her linkup with Shalin Bhanot, she said, "I don't want anyone in my life now. I just want to work and wait for love as I believe I deserve someone who will give me the respect and love I deserve.”

She further stated, "I regret being connected to Shalin Bhanot. He questioned my character and tried to hit me. My plan backfired when I tried to bring his real image in front of the public. My journey would have been much easier and smoother if I had not met him.

"The Uttaran actor shared her experience about the stay inside the house. She said, "I was quite hesitant while saying yes to this Bigg Boss season as I had never imagined myself to be a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss. But I had both good and bad experience during my stay."

Tina Datta's career

Tina Datta began her career as a child artist in a Bengali tv show called Sister Nivedita at the age of 5. She made her film debut the next year in the Bengali movie Pita Maata Santan. She has been part of several other Bengali and Hindi films like Chokher Bali, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, and Parineeta where she played the younger version of Vidya Balan.

She got her breakthrough after she bagged the role of Iccha in Uttaran which became one of the longest-running television shows.