Adaalat fame Ronit Roy shares CRYPTIC note on 'need to heal,' leaving fans WORRIED; deletes it later

Ronit Roy is an actor par excellence! He has been in the entertainment industry for years and has carved out a niche for himself. While his acting chops always make him hit the headlines, the actor has currently left fans concerned with his unexpected social media post. Ronit shared a note about taking a break and assured his admirers that he would be returning soon.

On the momentous occasion of Father's Day, he shared a few pictures with his kids and from the celebration. But this time, the ambiguous post has worried his fans, leading to the rise of several speculations.

What was Ronit Roy's post all about?

On June 20, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that read, "Need to heal. Myself and others. On many levels. Taking a break. C Ya Soon (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at his post:

Ronit Rony disabled the comment section, thereby giving rise to several speculations. Since it was only a few days ago that he posted happy pictures from the Father's Day celebrations, it was obvious that his fans were surprised at his cryptic note. Things turned more suspicious after the 2 States actor deleted the post later.

Ronit Roy's career in the television industry

Although Ronit made girls go weak on their knees owing to his debut in the Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam, he is a celebrated actor in the television landscape, too. After signing the dotted lines for Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Roy went on to do several shows, which proved to be hits. His grey-shaded character of Mr. Bajaj in the iconic drama series received immense love.

Later, he garnered mainstream recognition with the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Som Bandini and Adaalat are some of his other notable works, which push the audience into that nostalgic era!

Stepping out of his comfort zone, Roy participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and is known to have hosted the cooking show The Kitchen Champions.

On the personal front, he is married to Neelam Singh, and the couple are parents to a daughter, Aador, and a son, Agastya.

