On May 14, Rakhi Sawant was rushed to the hospital owing to health complications. Pictures of her from the hospital surfaced on the internet. Later, her brother Rakesh and ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, also talked about her deteriorating health. Now, her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reacted to the news of Rakhi Sawant’s hospitalization.

Adil Khan Durrani on Rakhi Sawant’s hospitalization

Adil Khan Durrani is currently vacationing in Wayanad with his newly married wife. Amidst his leisure time, he posted a video on his official Instagram handle reacting to Rakhi Sawant’s health and implied that the social media sensation pulled off this stunt to avoid visiting the court.

In the video, Durrani said, “Main news mei ek khabar dekh raha tha ki Rakhi ko koi heart ka problem ho raha hai. Aur unke jo yeh so called husband hai woh toh yeh bhi keh rahe hai ki doctors bol rahe hai ki cancer hone ke bhi chances hai. Jab maine ek saal pehle unke pure tests karwae the, unki ek surgery bhi karwai thi, tab toh unki tabiyat bilkul fit thi aur fine thi.“

"(I saw in the news that Rakhi is suffering from some heart problems. Her so-called husband said that the doctors are saying that it can even be cancer. When I got her tests done last year, everything was fine. I even paid for one of her surgeries. There was nothing wrong with her health back then)."

Check out Adil Khan Durrani's recent social media post below:

Adil Khan Durrani also continued, “Court ki date nazdeek aa rahi hai, koi bhi agar publicity stunt kar rahi hai toh... Court kya, Janta, har ek insaan apko dekh raha hai. Iss se zyada ghinoni cheez koi nahi ho sakti hai (The court date is nearing; if this is a publicity stunt, not just the court, but the Janta, everybody is watching this. Nothing can be cheaper than you faking this about your health)."

However, he also mentioned that if the news about the Bigg Boss 15 contestant's hospitalization is true, then he wishes her a speedy recovery because he is a good human being at heart and never wishes bad for others.

Adil Khan concluded the video by saying that he is eagerly waiting for the date of Rakhi Sawant's surrender, and no matter what happens to her, he wants to see her at the court.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, have been engaged in a legal battle since last year.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant's brother accuses actress' ex-husband Adil Durrani of taking away her money amid falling health