Adil Khan Durrani REVEALS Rakhi Sawant framed him; says ‘She is the biggest mistake of my life’

Adil Khan Durrani, businessman and ex-husband of the dancer-turned-actress Rakhi Sawant was spotted in Mumbai recently. He was in prison on allegations of fraud, theft, and assault as filed in FIR by Rakhi Sawant. Adil Khan was imprisoned in Mysuru jail and after his release, he finally returned to Mumbai. Now, the businessman held a press conference to share his side of the story. He mentioned that he will reveal the truth about Rakhi Sawant. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the press conference.

Adil Khan on Rakhi Sawant cheating on him

Throughout the press conference, Adil mentioned on several occasions that Rakhi was cheating on him with her ex-husband. In the beginning, he gave a small introduction about him, "I'm a simple businessman from Mysore." Talking about how Rakhi Sawant was cheating on him, he shared, "After Rakhi returned from London, I got to know Rakhi was in touch with Ritesh. I used to see him texting and calling her. I heard Ritesh telling Rakhi, 'Ye jo 7 din hum UK mein bitaya bohot achha tha...' Phir Rakhi Bigg Boss Marathi mein chali gayi. (Then she left for Bigg Boss Marathi)" He further added that it was then he got to know that Rakhi was legally married to Ritesh, and they were not even divorced. Despite this, she got married to me. "Wo legal document mein single likhi, how do I doubt that? Mera sabsa baragalti wahi tha, Rakhi ko believe karna." He further went on to show Rakhi and Ritesh's marriage documents and pictures.

Take a look at Adil Khan Durrani showing documents here:

Adil Khan Durrani reveals Rakhi Sawant used to beat him

In the conference, Adil also shared that Rakhi used to beat him up. Then, he went on to show photos and videos of himself with injuries as proof. When he is asked about Rakhi accusing him of physical abuse, he says, "Wo jo lipstick ke mark karke dikhayi sabko? Meine dekha hai wo photo. Aap batao, wo Rakhi Sawant hai, usko koi gaali bhi dey toh kya wo chhod degi? Haat uthana toh alag baat hai. (The lipstick mark she made and showed everyone? I have seen the photo. She is Rakhi Sawant, do you think she would let anyone go if that person abuses her verbally, let alone be physical abse.)"

Adil Khan Durrani on action he will take against Rakhi Sawant

Adil Khan Durrani mentioned today that he will make sure that he gets justice as he has been framed. He even showed legal documents that contained Rakhi's signature stating the investments he has done in Rakhi's acting institute and other investments. "Mein media ko bataunga. Mein media ke pehle mein court mein jaunga, mujhe media trial nahi chahiye. Mein sab kuch legally karunga. Mein bohot kuch karne wala hu Rakhi k against, but mein koi bhi step nahi bataunga media mein. (I will go to the court before approaching the media. I don't want a media trial. I'm going to do a lot of things against Rakhi, but I won't reveal these steps to the media.)"

