Aditi Bhatia reveals being replaced from BIG PROJECT; Divyanka Tripathi says 'Tumhara time definitely aayega'

Aditi Bhatia played the impressive role of grown-up Ruhi in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, she has been missing from the showbiz world for quite some time now. The actress has been working on her craft, learning new dance forms, and spending quality time with her family.

Aditi recently revealed the reason behind being MIA. In the interview, she shared a disheartening experience while co-actress from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi, posted a motivating message for her.

Aditi Bhatia reveals being replaced from a big project at the last minute

In a chat with Etimes, Aditi Bhatia revealed that she was stranded in the US during lockdown as she went there to attend an acting workshop. One of the reasons for her being away from the entertainment industry was the same. When she returned from the US post-lockdown, she wished to transition into films. She also bagged a project but got replaced from the same at the last minute.

Aditi told the publication, “After I returned, I was determined to transition into films. I was in talks for a big project and spent one-and-a-half years preparing. Unfortunately, it didn’t materialize because the makers opted to cast someone from their family. I am sure they had their reasons, but it was disheartening as I’d invested a lot of time into the project.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress added, “I was one of those who thought that the nepotism debate lacked substance and talent superseded everything else. I still hold on to that belief but came very close to tasting it (laughs!).”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s message for Aditi Bhatia

As Aditi shared a screengrab of the interview on her social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who played her on-screen mother, shared a heartwarming message to motivate the young actress. The Nach Baliye 9 winner wrote, “Tumhara time definitely aayega! They can’t resist you for long!”

Aditi further mentioned that she seeks equal opportunity to audition for roles and can willingly accept the rejection if she isn’t a good fit.

