Aditi Dev Sharma bids adieu to Kathaa Ankhaee: 'Kathaa will always remain close to my heart'

Kathaa Ankahee is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. The actors shot for their last day already and it was a grand affair. The actors and the crew of the show share a close bond. Even after the shoot of the show ended, the cast and crew met at get-togethers and relived their journey of the show.

And now, Aditi Dev Sharma has bid her final goodbye to the entire cast and crew of the show as she posted a heartfelt message thanking all the important people associated with the show.

Aditi Dev Sharma pens a heartfelt note as Kathaa Ankahee bids adieu to viewers

Aditi Dev Sharma took to Instagram and posted a long message, expressing her gratitude towards fans as well as all the actors and the behind-the-lens crew for making the show such a huge hit. She wrote, "Cheers to our wonderful team . And good energies which came together to create magic."

Sharma added, "Just Like all good things our beautiful journey of katha ankahee also came to an end. Grateful and overwhelmed by the enormous love this show received throughout. Extremely thankful to all our viewers n fans who have Diligently given us unconditional love and appreciation. You guys are awesome.(sic)"

Advertisement

She continued, "I enjoyed playing Katha and it will always remain close to my heart as I have lived, celebrated, rejoiced, and experienced Her.

Blessed to have met some wonderful people along the way. (sic)"

Have a look at Aditi Dev Sharma's post on Instagram

She further added, "Thank you dear @mountainhead1 ravi sir for trusting me n helping me portray this beautiful character KATha Singh n for making her so relatable . Honestly Without you this show wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you @sonytvofficial for making this wonderful show .

Dear Comall mam n Sunjoy sir @official_sphereorigins thank you for trusting me giving me this opportunity. Thank you faisal Akhtar sir n Pallavi sharma for creating it @madhushaala Kanika dua n arya sharma thank you guys for making it so beautiful n memorable you r brilliant

@anil.katke our cinematographer ,sir our show looked visually so real and beautiful. Mani sir. (sic)"

Aditi Sharma further added, "Thank you giving katha beautiful styling @desai6343 Tara ji Big hug to all my wonderful co actors ,it was so much fun n I will always cherish this experience Together we have made some beautiful memories It has been beautiful ride. (sic)"

Kathaa Ankahee had an impressive ensemble consisting of actors like Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Preeti Amin, Ajinkya Mishra, and Samar Virmani among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Katha Ankahee post leap: Manish Raisinghan CONFIRMS bagging the show, to play doctor