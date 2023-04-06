Aditi Shirwaikar shares her son Ekbir’s unmissable REACTION after he sees Mohit Malik; Watch

Popular celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar is among the most loved and well-known names in the showbiz world. Be it their adorable chemistry or love-dipped pictures, the duo often manages to set major couple goals. Mohit and Aditi have been a part of the industry for a long time and enjoy a massive fan following. The couple is blessed with a son whom they have named Ekbir. Mohit and Aditi often share a glimpse of Ekbir with their fans. For the uninformed, Mohit was away from Ekbir and Aditi for 15 days.

Aditi Shirwaikar’s new post:

Today, Aditi Shiwaikar shared a new video on her social media handle with her fans and followers. The actress had recorded her son Ekbir’s reaction after he met Mohit after a long time. In this clip shared by Aditi, we see Ekbir running towards his father at the airport as soon as he sees him. Ekbir and Mohit are all smiles as they hug tightly. Sharing this clip, Aditi wrote, “My Baba came back last night from a lon long long sched of 15 days.. it’s was just 15 days but felt much longer..Baba I love youuuuuuuuu (heart emoticon).” Celebs such as Aneri Vajani, Simple Kaul, Suyyash Rai, and more dropped amazing comments on this post.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about their personal life, Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. The two developed a great bond, and soon both developed feelings for each other. Mohit and Aditi exchanged rings on 14 July 2010 and walked down the aisle on December 1, 2010. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time on 27 April 2021 when they welcomed their son Ekbir.

Mohit Malik’s professional life:

Mohit Malik has been a part of the industry for a long time and has worked in numerous shows such as Doli Armaano Ki, Miilee, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and more. He was also seen in a web show titled 'Cyber Vaar' opposite Sanaya Irani. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

