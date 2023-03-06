Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa join hands to host a unique gaming reality show 'Bzinga'

Renowned television hosts - Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa - have joined hands in hosting the first season of Bzinga. Bzinga is a one-of-a-kind interactive game show which will surely win over the audience. Aditya and Haarsh have been a part of several movies and hosted television shows, but this is the first time they both are seen hosting a game show together. While being in his fun element, Aditya will keep the audience engaged with his hilarious antics, and on the other hand, Haarsh will chime in to deliver fantastic dialogues to entertain the viewers.

Aditya Narayan talks about hosting Bzinga:

Aditya Narayan mentioned, “I have been part of several shows but my long-standing relationship with Zee TV is very special. Hosting a gaming reality show is very different and unique, and that is why I signed up for it. I enjoy hosting to the hilt, so I am sure this fun and entertaining gaming show will bring out the best of me. I hope the audience is as excited as I am for this show, and they will shower me with their love like they always do.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa talks about hosting Bzinga:

Haarsh Limbachiyaa said “I am feeling fantastic that I will be co-hosting the show with one of the best hosts of India- Aditya Narayan. It will be amusing for the audience because we will be putting our best foot forward to entertain them with this game show. I have worked with the channel before, but this is the first time that I will be hosting a show full-time for Zee TV. I will also be interacting with the contestants on a personal level to ensure that they are having fun along with the viewers. I hope the audience will have fun watching and playing this show.”

About Bzinga:

The ultimate Bzinga gives two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in fun-filled games resulting in humorous situations. The viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the Bzinga Mobile App and win some cool prizes while watching the game show. Bzinga premiered on 5th March and airs every Sunday at 5 pm on Zee TV.

