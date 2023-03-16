Aditya Narayan gets emotional as he talks about his father Udit Narayan in the latest promo of Indian Idol 13

The 13th season of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol is going on and never fails to entertain the audience with its melodious singing. Every episode is filled with entertainment and surprises. Be it the performance of the contestants or some funny incident during the show, these small things keep audiences hooked to their televisions every weekend.

In the latest promo of the show, which has been posted by Sony TV on their Instagram handle, legendary singers Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy can be seen as the special guests for this weekend episode.

As we all know that this season of Indian Idol is being hosted by Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan, so in the latest promo, the host was seen sharing the struggles of his father during his initial days in the industry.

"Sab kehte hai Udit ji jaise acche se muskurake gaana sikho. Mai kehta hu ki agar mere papa se kuch sikhna hai to yeh sikhiye ki apne lakshay k taraf kaise badhna hai bina apne mann mein koi doubt liye."

He further said, "Apni tareef sunke muskurana asan hai. Par jab koi yeh kahe ki vapas chale jao, watchman ki naukri karlo ya 50 singers hai, tumhara number kab hi aayega tab muskurana bahut badi bat hai. Yeh mere papa ne kia hai".

This emotional promo has doubled the level of excitement of the audience who are now eagerly waiting for this particular episode.

About Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol is one of the most popular and longest-running singing reality shows. The first season was aired in 2004 and now reached its 13th season, is winning millions of hearts. Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges of this current season and Aditya Narayan is the host.

