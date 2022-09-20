Aditya Narayan shares PIC of family vacay with daughter Tvisha; Fans adore her sunglasses

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor-wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022. Aditya shared this special news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22". Later, Aditya conducted an AMA session on Instagram where he revealed his daughter's name as Tvisha Narayan Jha. He often shared pictures with his little one on social media. The actor recently went on vacation with his wife Shweta and daughter Tvisha.

In the post shared by ace singer and host, Aditya Narayan, he revealed that it is the first trip of his daughter Tvisha. Aditya is presently enjoying some family time with his wife and daughter in Maldives. His daughter looks adorable in a pink dress and pink sunglasses. He wrote in the captions, “First stamp in @tvishanarayanjha’s passport had to be Maldives! We’re staying at the incredible @baglioniresortmaldives and having an absolute blast @pickyourtrail #Pickyourtrail #UnwrapTheWorld #LetsPYT #BaglioniMaldives.”