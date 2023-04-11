Aditya Narayan takes a 'digital break' to spend some time in 'real world'; Deletes all Instagram posts

Aditya Narayan is a prominent singer, actor, and host, who has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. Aditya needs no introduction as he has already carved a special corner in the hearts of the masses with his melodious voice. He stepped into showbiz at a very tender age and starred in numerous films. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal as well as professional life. Recently, the singer took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is going on a digital break and would like to spend some time in the real world.

Aditya Narayan goes on a digital break

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Narayan shared a meme along with a long note announcing that he is going on a digital break. His note read as, ‘Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album ‘Saansein’. Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting. I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights.’

He further added that, ‘Good health is only so if it’s multi dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school. I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that. See you in July.’

Here’s the post

Aditya Narayan's work

Aditya Narayan has been a part of several films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela. Apart from singing, Aditya is also known for his impeccable hosting skills and has been a host for many popular shows on Television. He proved his hosting prowess in several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

