Aditya Redij and his wife Natasha Sharma welcome a baby boy; Says 'My respect for her has only grown...'

Aditya Redij is a very well-known actor in the entertainment industry and has been a part of some popular shows over the years. His exceptional acting skills and talent have also been the talk of the town, and the actor made a transition from modeling to acting and had a successful journey so far. Speaking about his personal life, the actor tied the knot with 'Na Aana Is Des Laado' co-star Natasha Sharma in 2014 and is enjoying marital bliss.

As per the India Forums report, Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani lead actor Aditya Redij and his wife Natasha have now welcomed their baby boy into the world. On Wednesday, 14 September 2022, evening at a Bandra nursing home, Natasha gave birth to their baby boy. Aditya feels elated as he welcomed his bundle of joy into the world and expressed his happiness. He said that it is difficult to explain in words and also shared that when he held the baby in his arms he had tears in his eyes and felt extreme joy. Speaking about Natasha and his baby, Aditya shared that the mother and the baby both are doing well, and they will now embark on a new journey.