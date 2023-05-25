Aditya Singh Rajput’s death case: Police reserves postmortem report; Mother urges not to malign son's image

Aditya Singh Rajput, a popular actor and model passed away on May 22 at his Andheri residence. The actor was found dead in his washroom, where his body was discovered by a friend and the watchman of the building. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. While initial reports suggested the cause of death to be drug overdose, the postmortem reports were awaited to understand what caused the death. The postmortem is done and the police released a statement. The 32-year-old rose to fame after participating in Splitsvilla 9.

Postmortem report of Aditya Singh Rajput

A few days after the death of the actor, the police discovered a few medicines at his residence which they have taken away for investigation. The police revealed that the postmortem report has been reserved by the doctor. One official of Mumbai Police said, "The postmortem of actor Aditya Singh Rajput has been done. The doctors have kept the cause of death report in reserve. His viscera sample has been sent for a forensic test. His body has been handed over to his family and his last rites were performed." On Tuesday evening, the last rites of the actor were performed at Oshiwara crematorium. Rohit K Verma, Rajiv Adatia, and Harsh Rajput, among others, were a few industry colleagues to attend the funeral.

Aditya Singh Rajput's mom reacts

Aditya's mother, Usha Rajput, came to Mumbai from Delhi on Monday night. She was spotted at the funeral with relatives who were consoling her. Reacting to the news of drug overdose as the cause of death, Usha Rajput said, "By putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do.” She also recalled the last conversation with Adityaon Monday afternoon. She reached out to him on WhatsApp over some technical issues she was facing with the app. He sent her a message, 'mumma' followed by a red heart emoji and then shared a voice note.

