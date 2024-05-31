Adrija Roy, known for her role as Imlie Rana Reddy in the TV show Imlie is all set to replace Sana Sayyad and step into the shoes of Palki in Kundali Bhagya. She will play the role of Palki Khurana alongside Paras Kalnawat who portrays Rajveer in the show.

Adrija has recently dropped a bunch of pictures as she embarks on a new journey with her role as Palki in Kundali Bhagya. She penned a long note expressing gratitude for this opportunity.

Adrija Roy joins Kundali Bhagya as Palki

Adrija Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, sharing a glimpse into her new look as Palki. Expressing her excitement and gratitude, she penned a heartfelt note.

The Imlie actress wrote, “Absolutely thrilled to share that I’m joining the incredible journey of Kundali Bhagya as Dr. Palki Khurana! It’s time to sit in front of your TV screens and watch the magic unfold. This is a new challenge for me, stepping into a beloved character’s shoes, and I hope to bring justice to Palki, the show, and all your expectations.”

Acknowledging Sana Sayyad's portrayal of Palki she further wrote, "Your love, support, prayers, and wishes mean the world to me. @sana_sayyad29 , you've portrayed Palki with such grace and honesty. I hope to build on the amazing foundation you've set. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited & @zeetv for giving me this opportunity!"

Adrija expressed gratitude for the chance to play Palki, thanking the production team and Sana Sayyad for their work. She aims to continue the character's legacy, promising fans an exciting journey ahead.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is set to undergo a big change as reports indicate that Sana Sayyad is reportedly pregnant so she had to quit the show. Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kundali Bhagya, has been in the news for quite a while now. According to reports, three of the show's lead actors including Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali were rumored to be planning their exits.

Addressing the rumors, Baseer and Paras have denied any plans to leave Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, Sana Sayyad's decision to leave the show is because of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Imaad Shamsi.

