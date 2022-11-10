Afsana Khan to Kushal Tandon: Bigg Boss contestants who were thrown out of the house for being violent

Bigg Boss has undoubtedly been the most talked about reality show since it started airing in 2006. Each season witnessed a set of contestants belonging to different walks of life and then got locked up together for several months. Over the years, the audience has witnessed nominations, evictions, weekly tasks, competitions and a lot more than this, which only added the right amount of entertainment. Apart from all this, friendships, arguments, disagreements, groupism, and drama have always been the forte of Bigg Boss contestants. While some manage to win hearts with their unfiltered attitude, others showcase their real personalities and disappoint the audience, host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss himself. Time and again, the viewers have witnessed makers taking strict action against contestants who did not abide by the Bigg Boss' rules and created unnecessary havoc in the house. The guilty contestants' are asked to immediately leave the house as a punishment owing to their unacceptable behavior and their Bigg Boss journey ends then and there.

We bring you a few contestants who were thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for being violent:

Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Afsana's fight started with Rajiv Adatia during the task to get into the VIP race to the finale. She first threatens Rajiv that she would lift her shirt up if Rajiv came close to her. She then blamed Shamita Shetty for provoking Rajiv against her. During her fight with Shamita, Afsana threw a chair, water bottle and threatened to harm herself. She shouted, “I will die here today." Then picked up a knife, which Umar Riaz tried to take away from her, but she grabbed it again. After the incident, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the show for threatening to harm herself and others in the house.

Kushal Tandon

Popular television star Kushal Tandon entered Bigg Boss season 7 and soon fell in love with his then-girlfriend Gauahar Khan. Later in the show, co-contestant VJ Andy made a distasteful joke about Gauahar, leaving Kushal very angry. Showing his anger, he got into a physical fight with Andy. While Bigg Boss ousted the actor for his violent behavior, he was soon brought back after Gauahar threatened to walk out of the show.

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli was a part of Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 29 September 2019 to 15 February 2020. Madhurima was always seen in an argument with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. One day during their fight, Vishal threw water at Madhurima after which she hit him with a pan until the other contestants stopped her. This resulted in her elimination from the show.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. During his stint, Umar had once hit his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, during the fight and was eliminated from the house by Salman Khan.

Armaan Kohli

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli, infamous for his volatile temper on the show, was arrested after Sofia Hayat filed a complaint against him for hitting her with a mop. Although he was initially booked for assault by the Santacruz police, the Lonavala city police added charges of sexual harassment.

Archana Gautam

A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam got into a heated argument. Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and in retaliation, she strangulated him which left bruises on his neck. The violent behavior left Shiv stunned and he demanded her elimination from the Bigg Boss 16 house. It is said that Bigg Boss took strict action against Archana Gautam and threw her out of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 16: Speaking about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, the 16th season has been equally promising as the other seasons have been. The contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 till now are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Now the contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

