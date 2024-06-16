After Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Kavita Kaushik supports Gaurav Khanna's wife as she is trolled over THIS controversy

Social media has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. Public figures get immense love, appreciation and adulation from fans. However, at times, they are also subjected to adverse criticism and mean comments from users.

Recently, Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khann's wife, Akanksha Chamola, became the victim of being misjudged on the Internet. She was brutally trolled and called names for a certain posting video, which fans perceived comes under animal cruelty.

Kavita Kaushik supported Gaurav Khanna's wife

Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola recently posted a video with her kitten and mentioned how the kitten never lets her tie her hair. In one of the few instances, she dropped the kitten on the floor which left the netizens irked and they dropped mean comments under Chamola's reel.

This was followed by her deleting the reel. Yesterday, Gaurav's co-actress Rupali Ganguly came out in Akanksha's support and now, Bigg Boss 15's Kavita Kaushik extended her support to Akanksha.

Check out Kavita Kaushik's tweet for Gaurav Khanna's wife:

Kavita Kaushik sides with Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha

Reacting to the controversy, Kaushik wrote on Twitter (now X), "Well, she made a silly video, yes , But she is an animal lover, we stay in the same building, she helps needy animals, has adopted strays and helps new furry parents, gets injured many times trying to help! The worst we can do is to call a kind person unkind... @iamgauravkhanna."

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly supported Anupamaa co-actor Gaurav Khanna's wife amid controversy

Rupali Ganguly is known to be a flag bearer against animal cruelty and have always spoken very highly about being kind to animals. However, considering the honest mistake from co-actor Gaurav Khanna's wife's side, she supported her and asked all the fans to kind and not spread negativity.

She wrote, "Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity. Also please DONOT drag the families into the regular slam fests. Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that I so believe in!! Request you all to maintain a little kindness and decorum."

Rupali Ganguly accused PR campaign against Akanksha Chamola

There have been many reports about things not being great between Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly as the former's wife was targetted online. The actor's fans blamed Ganguly for initiating hatred towards Khanna's wife.

Advertisement

A fan mentioned that Ganguly has been scheming against Khanna and his wife. However, Rupali gave it back to the user spreading false accusations against her.

Rupali hit back at the user who was spreading rumors about her involvement in Gaurav's wife trolling and wrote, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this Jai Mata Di."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's savage reply to a hate tweet:

More about Anupamaa

As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa will have Adhik re-entering the show and will take a strong stand against Pakhi's negligence towards their daughter Ishaani. Ishaani is hospitalized as she was fed the wrong medicines.

Indirectly, Adhik will also make Anupamaa and Anuj realize their special bond.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly REACTS to allegations amid backlash over co-star Gaurav Khanna's wife's actions; here's what happened