After being ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pratiksha Honmukhe enters Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye; WATCH

Pratiksha Honmukhe made many headlines recently for being terminated from her debut TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the statement released by the makers of the show, Honmukhe couldn't fulfil the requirements of her character and thus was terminated with immediate effect.

Around three months after the incident, Pratiksha is all set to return to the television sets with her much-hyped entry in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Pratiksha Honmukhe to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Priyanka

The news of Honmukhe joining the cast of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been doing the rounds for quite some time and now, the promo for her entry in the show is out. As per the new promo of the show, Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Priyanka (Virat's first love) fall into a pool. Amruta and Priyanka cry for help. Amruta calls Virat to help her but the latter sees his first love Priyanka drowning and jumps in the pool to rescue her.

Take a look at the recent promo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye:

As Virat (Arjit Taneja) carefully rescues Priyanka, Amruta helps herself out of the pool and sees Virat's concern for Priyanka. With Priyanka's entry into Virat and Amruta's lives, their dynamics will surely change for the worse. In the recent episode, Amruta and Virat finally got married, however, they don't have any feelings for each other.

Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pratiksha Honmukhe played the character of Ruhi Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has been reported that Honmukhe was apparently influenced by lead actor Shehzada Dhami. While there were rumors about the duo dating, Shehzada rubbished the buzz and mentioned that they were only friends.

After Pratiksha's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Garvita Sadhwani was roped in to play the character of Ruhi in the show.

