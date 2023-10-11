After Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to star opposite Parth Samthaan for new project

Music videos are trending and how. Actors from all stature are venturing into music videos. The shorter commitment span requirement also interests a lot of actors as well as producers to roll out music videos. Also, viewers get to witness fresh pairing of actors that they might not see for an elaborated project. Actors Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani are all set to feature together in a music video.

Manisha Rani and Parth Samthaan's music video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani is on a roll. The actress has been doing projects back to back post her stellar performance in the show. The actress shot with Tony Kakkar days after Bigg Boss OTT. 2 The song Jamna Paar was a banger and people loved it. The actress will now share screen space with the winner of the show Elvish Yadav. The duo share a loyal fan base, courtesy of their interesting chemistry inside the controversial house. And now the popular actress is all set to feature in a music video alongside Parth Samthaan. Parth took to his social media account to share a BTS glimpse of their upcoming music video. It appears to be a tragic music video as in the clip, Parth is seen lying unconscious in Manisha's arms. Parth also mentioned how tired he was for the particular shot to cut.

Have a look at the glimpse shared by Parth Samthaan

Manisha Rani's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. From her quirky personality to her ability to flirt with even a pillar, Manisha made her presence felt on the show. Her chemistry with Jad Hadid was quite appreciated. She became best of friends with Abhishek Malhan and proved her friendship to him on various occasions. She was often called out for being fake, however, she always maintained that she would make the most of the platform and provide entertainment to the viewers.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan was recently seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5 alongside Niti Taylor.