After blaming Charu Asopa for keeping Ziana away from him, Rajeev Sen meets their daughter; WATCH

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's troubled married life has been in the news for a while now. After giving several chances to their marital life, the estranged couple has decided to amicably part ways and will sign the divorce papers on December 5. Recently, Rajeev accused Charu of keeping him away from their one-year-old daughter, Ziana Sen. He also blamed that she is using Ziana in her vlogs to gain views. Later answering to his allegations, Charu, in her video, said that he has always been welcome to meet Ziana, and termed his accusation 'baseless' and 'stupid'.

Now, amid the ongoing feud with his Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen met their daughter Ziana after a long time on December 3. In this clip, we see Ziana sitting on Rajeev's shoulder and playing with him. Sharing this adorable video of their precious moment on his Instagram handle, Rajeev captioned, "Daddy’s little princess forever #daddydaughtertime."

Update on Charu and Raajev's divorce:

After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Differences cropped up soon after their marriage, however, things were sorted when the couple became parents to a baby girl Ziana in 2021. But again, their marital life hit rock bottom, and both have now decided to amicably part ways.

Charu Asopa revealed that they were supposed to sign their divorce papers on November 24, but Rajeev didn't show up. The date then got postponed to November 30, and Rajeev missed that date as well, and now on December 5, the couple will sign their divorce papers. Charu claimed that she's canceled her tickets for her real sister's wedding and is not sure whether she will be able to attend the wedding or not, which is on December 8. The actress hopes that Rajeev arrives to sign the divorce papers on December 5 so that she can go for her sister's wedding.