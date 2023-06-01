After criticizing TV industry's work culture, Radhika Madan says she learned everything from Television

Popular actress Radhika Madan has made a mark in both the television and film industry with her exceptional talent. Previously, she had expressed her concerns about the late working hours on TV sets which received criticism from industry figures like Ekta Kapoor and Sayantani Ghosh. However, in a recent interview, Radhika acknowledged that her learnings from television have significantly contributed to her career growth.

Radhika Madan says she learned everything from Television:

Radhika Madan recently appeared on Siddharth Kanan's chat show to promote her film Kacchey Limbu. While talking to the host, Radhika credited her television learnings for their significant contribution to her career. She said, "I have learned everything from television. What you can learn on TV, you can’t learn anywhere else.”

Further, the Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress added how the filmmakers were surprised to see her fan followers as they did not expect a television celebrity to be that famous. She said, "Nobody expected me to have that following but that is the love that you get from television."

Radhika talks about her transition from television to films:

She recalled, "When I was transitioning from TV to film, there was no work, nothing. By God’s grace my show was a hit and leaving it at that peak was really risky and that too for a dream that I didn’t know was going to work out or not. I had to start from scratch. But I had to take that leap of faith. A lot of people were telling me that nothing is going to work out, you should stay back and work here for 2-3 more years."

Details of what Radhika said:

A while ago, in an interview, Radhika, recalled working 48-50 hours a shift during her years as a TV actor. She said whenever she asked for a script, she was told, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai ”. She added that directors made changes to the scenes at the last minute. Radhika also added that whenever she gave some suggestions about her character, she was told by the director that they would think about it when they make a film and not a TV serial.

About Kacchey Limbu:

Speaking about Radhika's film, Shubham Yogi's directorial Kacchey Limbu is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Mango People Media. Radhika plays Aditi, the younger sibling, while Rajat Barmecha will be seen as Akash, the older brother. Along with them, the film also stars Ayush Mehra. The film began streaming on JioCinema on 19 May 2023.

