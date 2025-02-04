After Hina Khan humbly asks for prayers, here's what Farah Khan did that made actress' day; read to know

Hina Khan has been vocal about her breast cancer journey, and time and again, she has showcased strength and resilience. Recently, she made a special appearance in Farah Khan's vlog, and during the interaction, the actress got candid about her diagnosis. As they bonded over Lotus Stem Yakhni Pulao, Farah prayed for Hina by reciting a verse from the Quran. The latter also talked about her eyelashes and brows growing back.

At the end of the vlog, Farah Khan presented a few gifts to Hina, and the actress asked the choreographer to pray for her. As she recited a verse from the Quran, the Celebrity MasterChef said, "This is what I say to my children every morning. This is the only prayer I know from the Quran. My grandmother used to do it over me every day."

Besides this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she kept working on small projects and also engaged in shooting for different campaigns and advertisements. Farah referred to her as the bravest woman in this country, reacting to which Hina expressed her gratitude. Later, they also enjoyed the special lotus stem yakhni pulao. Since the dish had a special connection with Kashmir, Hina enjoyed it with a whole heart.

Apart from these heartfelt moments, the vlog also showed Hina Khan talking about the eyelashes and eyebrows that she lost during her chemotherapy sessions. When the Happy New Year Director praised her looks, the former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned that her lashes and brows had grown back.

A few days back, Hina shared a wholesome post for Farah Khan. The former wrote, "All cool boys come on make some noise for the most amazing and fantastic Farah @farahkhankunder. She is all Heart Had the most amazing time with you Farah.. Yakhni pulao with nadru was so so yumm.."

Hina Khan recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18 and India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer.

