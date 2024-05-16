In recent developments, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has taken legal action to protect his image rights and name. He has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court over the unauthorized use of his name, voice, photos, and even his catchphrase 'Bhidu.' The incident sparked discussions on social media, and Krushna Abhishek's fans were concerned whether the comedian would be able to impersonate him anymore.

Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, was bombarded with such questions on social media, and hence, she addressed the matter in her latest Instagram post.

Kashmera Shah's reaction to Jackie Shroff's lawsuit

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kashmera Shah shared a collage of Jackie Shroff and Krushna Abhishek's photograph. Reacting to the entire incident and addressing the comedian's fans' concern, she wrote, "To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30."

Have a look at her post here:

Netizens react

After Kashmera shared her reaction, several netizens expressed their thoughts on the matter in the comments section. One of the comments read, "I think @krushna30 is super talented and i completely enjoy him seeing jaagu dada it’s extremely entertaining." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A fan mentioned, "Absolutely, and we have seen it in times when he meets Jackie Shroff! He is legend and Krushna must be a loyal fan!" Further, another fan wrote, "He is the best I say of Jaggu dada. So so soooo much fun to watch. I wish I could see sir copying Jaggu dada for."

Jackie Shroff's legal action

On Tuesday, May 14, Jackie moved the Delhi High Court, where his counsel objected to the misuse of the actor's publicity and personality rights. The counsel cited the creation of memes and the sale of merchandise in Jackie Shroff's name for commercial gains.

Well, this isn't the first time that an actor has sought legal action for image protection rights. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan approached the Mumbai High Court to stop people from using his voice and impersonating him without consent. Besides him, to protect his personality rights, Anil Kapoor moved to the Delhi High Court last year.

Krushna Abhishek and Jackie Shroff's banter

In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Jackie Shroff graced the stage and had a fun time with Krushna. The Bollywood actor himself praised the comedian for mimicking him and told Kapil, "Arehh wo Krushna jo hai, suna hai wo sabki acting badi achhi karta hai. Meri acting toh bhidu mere se bhi bhaari karta hai, mere ko maalum nahi tha ki aisa hai main. (I have heard that he does amazing acting. In fact, he does my acting more finely than I do, and I didn't realize that I'm like this.)"

He added, "Toh main Krushna ko zara bulana chahta hun. Krushna bawa mera bacha, aur sabko bacha banaya toh ek din joote khaayega bhai. Mera bacha, mera bacha aaja mera bacha. (So, I want to call Krushna. And listen, if you made everyone your child, you would get beatings)."

After the comedian came on stage, he rushed to touch Jackie's feet. Interestingly, at that time, the Devdas actor also touched Krushna's feet. Further, Jaggu Dada requested him to put on a personal performance so that he could sit and enjoy. Initially, the comedian was a bit hesitant but eventually got into the character. His acting left the Bollywood star in splits and joy.

Krushna Abhishek has also impersonated celebrities like Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, and even Amitabh Bachchan in the past.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Zakir Khan's new comedy-shayari venture to replace The Kapil Sharma Show's time slot on television