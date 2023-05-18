After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya makes shocking allegations against TMKOC's producer Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a while now for all the wrong reasons. After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, now another Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor Monika Bhadoriya has come out in the open and has made shocking allegations against the show's producer Asit Modi and the makers. Monika Bhadoriya essayed the role of Bawri in the sitcom and was a part of the show for a few years now and took a midway exit in 2019.

Monika Bhadoriya talks about not receiving her payment:

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Monika Bhadoriya accused the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of not paying her dues of three months which equated to around ₹4-5 lakhs, for over a year. The former actress revealed she fought for her money for over a year. The makers have put a hold on several former actors' payments only to torture them. She mentioned Raj Anadkat (who played Tapu) and Gurucharan Singh (who played Roshan Singh Sodhi) are yet to receive their payment.

While talking to the portal, Monika recalls her days on the set as “hell” and mentioned how the makers remained unsupportive towards her. She shared that while her mother was undergoing cancer treatment she would spend the night at the hospital and the makers would call her early morning for the shoot.

Monika comments on Asit Modi's behavior:

Monika Bhadoriya revealed that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi never called her to condole after her mother passed away. Monika shared that despite being in a trauma she was asked to come to shoot after seven days of her mother's demise.

Monika said, "When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry every day. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the. They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God.'"

Monika talks about actors not raising their voices:

Further, she added that no one from the current cast members would dare to raise a voice against Asit Modi's behavior. Monika was also asked to sign the contract to not speak ill about them in the media. Speaking about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, the former actress shared that even Jennifer never called out the makers when the other actors left the show. Monika added, "Jab unke saath cheezein hui toh wo boli. Sabko apni job bachana hai. Jitna torture unhone kiya hai kisi ne nahi kiya hai."

Slamming Project Head Sohail Ramani, Monika mentioned that he misbehaved with everyone on the sets. She shared that Sohail even abused Nattu Kaka and revealed that the artists are treated like 'dogs' on the sets of TMKOC.

