After Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir is set to star in new Pakistani drama; joins hand with Bilal Abbas Khan

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas are among the most popular and loved actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The actors enjoy a massive fan following due to their amazing acting mettle. Now, the actors are set to treat the audience by featuring together in a new Pakistani drama. While Bilal was last seen in Ishq Murshid and Hania was last seen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the two will soon be seen creating magic together onscreen.

According to Lollywood Pictures Entertainment, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas are set to join hands for a new Pakistani drama. The drama will be seen in ARY Digital's upcoming drama. As per the reports, the show will be directed by Musadiq Malik and produced under the banner of Six Sigma Productions. While not much is revealed about their upcoming project, fans are incredibly excited to see their pairing onscreen.

Known for her impeccable acting mettle, good looks, and humble nature, Hania Aamir has become a worldwide sensation. Hania is the talk of the town very often because of her work and social media activities. Over the years, the actress has impressed the audience by being a part of several Pakistani dramas, which later became quite popular.

Speaking about Hania Aamir's previous show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, premiered on July 2, 2024, and its last episode aired on November 5, 2024. Recently, the show returned to Television and airs currently on ARY Digital. Along with Hania Aamir, the show featured Fahad Mustafa as the male protagonist. The show broke all records and became one of the most-watched shows in 2024.

Bilal Abbas, on the other hand, mesmerized people across the globe with his charm and acting skills in Ishq Murshid. He is also known for hits like Pyaar Ke Sadqay, Mann Jogi, and Cheekh, where he proved his versatility as an actor.

