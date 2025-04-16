'After months of harassment...': Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma reveals getting 'scrutinized' for wanting to speak up

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to physical and mental abuse.

TV actress Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with her hit show Anupamaa and it has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She is now one of the most celebrated TV actresses and enjoys a massive fan following. However, in an emotional turn of events, her stepdaughter Esha Verma, who had made headlines in 2020 with serious claims against the actress, has now admitted that she continues to face harsh judgment for speaking her truth. She also shared that even after enduring months of mental strain, she’s still standing firm.

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma took to Instagram stories and broke down as she spoke about the ongoing turmoil in her life. She opened up on the toll of being judged for speaking out and expressed how difficult it is to cope on certain days.

She spoke about being judged for wanting to share her side of the story and feeling attacked even by her own family for simply trying to live her life. Despite her efforts to stay positive, she reflected on how rarely such painful experiences are openly discussed.

Esha further talked about feeling targeted regardless of her actions, even when she's expressing joy, staying quiet, or simply living her life. She described facing constant negativity from those who involve themselves in issues that have nothing to do with them and support someone she sees as inauthentic.

Talking about her intent behind speaking out, she added that she wanted to prevent others from enduring what she did. She added that she is still grieving the loss of her father and revealed the emotional toll she faced of being let down by her own family during such a difficult time.

Esha Verma also recalled her past and shared that her childhood was all about silence, confusion, and emotional burdens that weren’t hers to bear. She added, “When the truth came out, expectedly and loudly, I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed. But after months of harrassment. I am standing my ground.”

For the unversed, back in 2020, Esha Verma alleged that Rupali Ganguly was the reason behind her parents’ separation. She also claimed that the Anupamaa actress had once visited their home in New Jersey and stayed in the bedroom her parents had shared.

After her allegations, Rupali filed a defamation case against her for hurting her reputation and impacting her career and demanded Rs 50 crore.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

