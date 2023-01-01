After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Popular actress Disha Parmar is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion sense. The actress was presently busy impressing the audience by showcasing her exceptional acting prowess in the sequel of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha essayed the female lead Priya and starred opposite Nakuul Mehta who played Ram. Recently, Nakuul shocked fans when he announced his exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, After Nakuul, now Disha also decided to quit the hit daily soap.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Disha Parmar revealed that she is quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after being associated with the show for more than a year. Speaking about the leap in the show, Disha shared that earlier, when the makers introduced a leap, and she had to play the role of a mother to a five-year-old girl, she had apprehensions, but as the track was intriguing, she decided to continue with the show. Disha mentioned now that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is taking a 20-year leap, she felt that she has given her best and it's time to move on. She further added "I would not say I'm quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience, and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

Disha agrees that shows can get monotonous and believes that churning out episodes every day is not an easy task. Commenting on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's track, the actress mentioned that the show had a lot to explore, and owing to its content it lasted for so long. She revealed that there were days when she was not happy but mostly enjoyed playing Priya. Disha also believes that Television as a medium has evolved and grown above sass bahu politics, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 too was different. She feels that TV content has evolved, and it has a long way to go.

Nakuul and Disha refused to age in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

A few months ago, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 grabbed eyeballs when the main lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha refused to age in the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor attempted her best to convince them but couldn't do it. According to some reports, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they essay aged roles in the show then they might not be considered as the lead actors hereafter.

Disha Parmar's personal front:

Speaking of her personal life, Disha Parmer dated talented singer Rahul Vaidya for a few years before he proposed to her on national television, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the most adorable and down-to-earth pair in the showbiz world.

Disha Parmar's professional front:

Disha rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa, and did Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.