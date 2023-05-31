After Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to Paras Kalnawat’s comment

Paras Kalnawat has been hitting the headlines ever since he held the 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media and commented about Anupamaa cast wanting to leave the show. Following his comment, Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra reacted and refuted his claims. Yesterday, Paras again opened up to the media and shared that he has screenshots of chats as proof that back up his statement. Now, another actor from the show, Sudhanshu Pandey reacted to this.

Sudhanshu Pandey on Paras Kalnawat's comment

News18 reported that they tried to reach out to Sudhanshu Pandey, but the actor refrained from commenting on the matter. He only said, "I have nothing to say about this. If he is saying something then you should ask him. He is a bright young boy. I only met him once on his birthday. I don’t interact much with younger boys." Sudhanshu essays the role of Vanraj Shah in Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. Paras was seen as Samar Shah.

What happened so far

It all started when Paras replied to a fan on social media, "80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ka taqat har ksii mein nahi hoti." To this, Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra commented that they do not support Paras's statement. While Nidhi said, "The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving what they’re doing. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? I don't know why Paras is saying all these things." Aashish said that Paras's statement is funny to him. Yesterday, Paras said, "I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that - they know my complaints are genuine.”

