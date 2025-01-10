After PICS with Yuzvendra Chahal go viral, RJ Mahvash BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumors with cricketer; 'I'm sorry...'

Yuzvendra Chahal's photos with RJ Mahvash from the Christmas celebration went viral amid reports of his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma. Netizens speculated that the mystery woman, with whom the cricketer's photo from a hotel grabbed attention, was none other than Mahvash. After a brief silence, the radio jockey finally addressed the dating rumors involving her and the leg spinner. She posted a note lashing out at netizens and referred to the rumors as "baseless."

Taking to her Instagram stories, RJ Mahvash posted a note that read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

She concluded, "I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times."

For the unversed, on the occasion of Christmas, popular social media personality and radio jockey Mahvash shared a multi-photo post on her Instagram. In the picture, Yuzi was seen sitting next to her and enjoying a lively Christmas lunch. In the caption, Mahvash wrote, "Christmas lunch con familiar."

On January 9, Yuzvendra Chahal issued a statement addressing the separation rumors. He mentioned that 'certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true' have caused 'immense pain' to him and his family. On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma also penned a lengthy note, calling out trolls for doing 'character assassination' of her reputation.

