After Raju Srivastava, comedian Parag Kansara passes away; Sunil Pal is heartbroken

Parag Kansara, who rose to fame after his stint in the popular reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, passed away on September 5, 2022, leaving the entire nation heartbroken. Parag was a contestant along with late comedian Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal, and others and was a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. They all shared a great camaraderie, and his loss has affected the comedian industry deeply. Just as we were all recovering from the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava, this unbearable loss struck the nation.

Sunil Pal expresses his grief

Sunil Pal, who is a close pal of late comedian Raju Srivastava and Parag Kansara, expressed his grief on the demise of Parag Kansara. He shared a video on his Instagram handle and spoke about how the comedians' fraternity is dealing with losses one after the other. He greeted the fans and announced the demise of his friend Parag Kansara. He paid his condolences and also spoke about the comedians whom the industry has lost in the past few months. Sharing this video, Sunil wrote, "My Friend #Laughter artist #ParagKansara is no more Rip". Some fans even offered their condolences to Parag's family in the comment section of Sunil's video.

On the other hand, Ahsaan Qureshi took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note mourning the demise of Parag Kansara. Ahsaan shared a few old photos with Raju Srivastava and Parag Kansara and wrote, "ओम् शान्ति एक और प्यारा दोस्त बड़ोदरा गुजरात का Comedian पराग कंसारा इस दुनिया को छोड़ कर चला गया आख़री मुलाक़ात राजू भाई की शोक सभा में हुई थी The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season-1 के टॉप six में थे पराग ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति दे और परिवार को दुःख सहने की ताक़त दे अंतिम संस्कार आज शाम 4बजे उनके नगर बड़ोदरा में किया जायेगा".