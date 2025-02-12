After Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene remarks, Elvish Yadav lands in trouble for racist comment on Chum Darang

February 2025 has started with controversies that have led many individuals into legal trouble. While social media is often seen as a platform for expressing unfiltered opinions, some people tend to cross the line and violate societal norms in order to get fame. Currently, Ranveer Allahbadia and a few others are facing the consequences of their actions, and now Elvish Yadav has also gotten into trouble for making an alleged inappropriate comment about Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly criticised Elvish's comment.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has slammed Elvish Yadav for his alleged derogatory comments directed at former Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. According to the Economics Times report, the APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam has written a letter to the National Commission, stating how Elvish's alleged remarks were not just an insult to Chum but also to women across Northeast India.

Kenjum Pakam emphasised that such behavior and harsh comments create fear among Northeastern women in the entertainment industry. APSCW has urged the National Commission to take strict actions against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. In the letter Pakam also discriminatory attitudes contribute to the marginalization of individuals from the region and hinder their professional growth.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned the controversial statements made by Ranveer Allahbadia and Elvish Yadav. FWICE has called for strict legal action against the statements, stressing that comments attacking a person's dignity and racial identity are unacceptable. The federation urged authorities to ensure accountability and promote respectful discourse within the entertainment industry.

For the uninformed, in his podcast, Elvish Yadav allegedly criticised Chum Darang, saying, "Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai (Karan Veer was diagnosed with Covid for sure because who can like Chum? Who can have this bad taste? Chum's name is vulgar. What work has she done in Gangubai Kathiawadi)."

After receiving backlash for the same, Rajat Dalal later in a video clarified that the conversation was scripted and Elvish was instructed to pass comments on Chum.