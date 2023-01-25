After replacing Sheezan Khan, Abhishek Nigam begins shooting for Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha; See his FIRST look

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma (20) died by committing suicide on the sets of her show on December 24. Post this, the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul team shifted to a temporary location to continue the shoot as their original set was locked for investigation. Recently, the team has begun shooting for the show on the original set, and a new season is launched titled 'Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha'. As it is already known by many, Ali Baba's male lead Sheezan Khan is behind the bars since December 24. Abhishek Nigam has filled his boots and will be seen playing the male lead in the show.

Abhishek Nigam is one of the most popular actors in the telly town who gained a lot of fandom at a very young age. Besides being an actor, he is also a YouTuber, social media influencer, dancer, and entrepreneur. He is very well-known in the industry for his looks and acting skills. Moreover, Abhishek also enjoys a massive social media following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Now his first look from Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha has been unveiled where the actor is seen posing with his co-star Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the antagonist Sim Sim in the show.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about the incident and the late actress, Sayantani Ghosh earlier mentioned that they are all positively remembering the late actress. "Of course, the memories remain but we want to remember them with a smile. The questions and all the what-ifs will continue to haunt us but we want to hold on to the good things. All that I do today is pray for her peace and strength for everyone who lost her. I hope we all can sail through it", concluded Sayantani.

Speaking about Ali Baba's former actor, Sheezan Khan still remains in judicial custody. The accused's mother recently penned an emotional note on Instagram questioning their fault and how they are being blamed in the case.

On the professional front, Abhishek Nigam has been a part of several shows such as Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar, Hero-Gayab Mode On, and more. He also starred in a Bollywood film titled Panipat. Along with this Abhishek also featured in several hit music videos such as Dil Kahe, Tere hi Ghar ke, and more.