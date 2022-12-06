After Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gone through major changes, which also include popular actors quitting the show. The actor who recently exited the show was Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. Soon after this, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu was also not seen in the show, and there were strong speculations that the actor has bid adieu to the show. Putting end to all the speculations, Raj has confirmed his exit from the show through his social media handle.

Raj Anadkat, who essayed Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in the show, took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans about his exit. He wrote, "Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma' has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.

He further wrote, "I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU' Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very

best for the future of the show. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support. Raj Anadkat."