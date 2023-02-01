After Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali reacts to dating rumours with the actress

Aamir Ali is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry owing to his good looks and exceptional acting skills. He is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love. Recently, there were rumors that Aamir is dating Shamita Shetty as a video of him with the actress went viral. However, the actress took to her social media and dismissed the rumors. Well, now Aamir has also reacted to the dating rumors and shared a video on his social media handle. Aamir Ali reacts to dating rumors

Taking to his Twitter handle, Aamir shared a video of himself where he said that he is single. He was quoted saying, "Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door… whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it." He further added, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan so even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did… just saying." Check out the video here

Shamita Shetty tweets about her relationship status Previously, Shamita Shetty took a dig at society for their narrow-mindedness. She wrote ‘I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.’ Moreover, she also clarified that she is single as she wrote ‘it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!’ Shamita Shetty-Aamir Ali For the unversed, Shamita and Aamir Ali were recently spotted at a party together. The latter was seen escorting the actress to her car and planting a kiss on her cheek. This led to netizens trolling the two of them for moving on from her past relationships. Talking about their personal life, Shamita previously dated Raqesh Bapat whereas Aamir got separated from Sanjeeda Sheikh after 9 years of marriage.

