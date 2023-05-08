After Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa talks about being sidelined: 'I have seen much worse..'

Popular actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the talented faces of the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress majorly acts in Punjabi films and rose to stardom from there. She later did a few Hindi films as well and is now among the prominent names of the showbiz world. The actress is often seen attending events, and interviews and expressing her unfiltered opinions and thoughts. Recently, Sonam appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show wherein she spoke about her professional life and made some revelations.

Sonam Bajwa talks about being sidelined:

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sonam Bajwa was asked whether like Shehnaaz Gill, was she ever sidelined at a movie premiere or by anyone. Replying to this question, the actress shared her shocking childhood experience when she was shunned for her skin color. She mentioned, "When I was growing up as a kid, I was bullied for my skin color because as a Punjabi, I was not (Gori chitti) fair enough. A few of my relatives never even invited me to their house ever. I have never seen their houses while growing up. But when I did well in my career, they called me to their house all the time, but unfortunately, I lost connection and respect. So this is life everyone respects successful people be it in industry or society."

She further added, "The only thing we can do is we don't ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don't understand why they were doing this." Speaking about the industry, Sonam shared, "So in the industry, when it was shunned and big and successful celebs were given importance, so to be honest, it did not affect me much as I had seen much worse than this. I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn't affect me much."

On the professional front, Sonam Bajwa was recently seen touring the US along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and others.

