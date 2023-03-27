After Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer REACTS to MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's feud; Watch

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and were close friends. They were a part of the 'mandali' along with the other 4 contestants- Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. However, now after a few days post the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's friendship has hit rock bottom. It all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed he is no longer friends with MC Stan. Abdu Rozik's team also released an official statement on his Instagram handle and made allegations against MC Stan of several things.

Sumbul Touqeer's video:

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer was questioned about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's equation. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sumbul can be heard saying that both Abdu and MC love each other and said that everything will be fine soon. She also mentioned that every relationship has ups and downs, and different phases. Sumbul further added that MC Stan and Abdu Rozik both love each other and things will be fine soon.

Watch the video here-

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare was also questioned about his opinion on Abdu and MC Stan's fight. Shiv then revealed that he had no idea what led to this fight, but whatever it is, they will become friends soon. Shiv also stated that it is not a big issue and that his friends will resolve this soon. Amidst all this, fans are eagerly waiting for MC Stan's official statement on this feud.

On the professional front, Sumbul Touqeer was last seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Speaking about Abdu Rozik, the Kazakhstani singer will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Speaking about MC Stan, the Bigg Boss 16 winner is presently busy with his tour and conducting concerts in several cities in India.

