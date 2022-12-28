After Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi dies by suicide; Here are 7 things to know

TV actress Tunisha Sharma 's sudden demise has left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. The actress who essayed the lead role in the fantasy show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul died by suicide in the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan on December 24. She was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, where she was declared dead by the doctors. Post the death of the actress, Sheezan has been arrested by the police on the allegations levied by Tunisha’s mother. The funeral of the actress was held on December 27.

Leena was very active on social media and had around 10k followers on her Instagram handle. She also had a YouTube channel named Royal Leena where she used to share content. She shared her last video on Christmas, where she can be seen playing with a soft toy and then posing with a new-born dressed as Santa Claus. Here’s the video:

Now, in a shocking incident it has been reported that a 22-year-old girl, Leena Nagawanshi of Chhattisgarh has allegedly died by suicide. She was a social-media influencer who hanged herself at her Raigarh residence on December 27. As per ANI, Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS, said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Leena’s body was found on terrace

Reportedly, when Leena’s mother came from the market, she couldn’t find her daughter anywhere in her room or house. She then checked the terrace which was already closed. Back after half an hour, she found her daughter hanging on the terrace and brought her body down believing she was alive.

Leena used a dupatta

The 22-year-old influencer had gone to the terrace to study and used her dupatta to hang herself. As per reports, Leena did this when her mother had stepped out to market.

Cause of Leena’s death

The police officials have said that the cause of Leena’s death would be ascertained after the investigation, adding that they are checking all the angles as there was no suicide note present at the scene.

Case has been registered

As per the reports, a case has been registered and Leena’s phone has been seized for investigation purposes. The post mortem report of the influencer is still awaited.

About Leena

The 22-year-old Leena was the youngest daughter of the family. She was pursuing B. Com and was in her second year. Her father works as Senior Cooperative Inspector in Consumer Forum and is posted in Ambikapur. She used to live with her mother and brothers in Raipur.

Leena’s fans are in shock

As Leena had a good number of social media following, her fans are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the influencer. In her recent videos, her fans have filled the comment section with heartbreak emojis and are giving their condolences.

Tunisha’s case

As per the reports, Tunisha’s family has accused Sheezan of cheating on the former and having multiple affairs at the same time. In a video released by her mother, she can be heard saying, “I want to tell the media that Sheezan Khan 'deceived' my daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. He later broke up with her. Despite being involved with another girl, he continued his relationship with my daughter. He used her for three-four months. He should be punished for his actions and not be spared. I have lost my child."

Tunisha-Sheezan’s breakup

For the unversed, just 15 days prior to Tunisha’s death, the actress and Sheezan called their relationship off due to some differences. However, as per the reports, the latter in the investigation claimed that the reason behind their breakup was their religious difference and their age gap. Moreover, he also shared that he was very disturbed by the tense atmosphere in the country, after the murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, that he decided to end the relationship with the actress.

About Tunisha

The 20-year-old Tunisha began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Not only this, but the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors.