After walking out of jail, Sheezan Khan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Reports

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is one of the much-awaited seasons of the show, and fans are quite excited to know the names of the contestants. According to several reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept and every season is loved by the viewers. After several names were confirmed, another name that joined the list of confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants is Sheezan Khan. The actor rose to stardom after playing the lead role in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul, and is reportedly in talks for participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

Sheezan Khan might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

A source close to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 informed ETimes TV that talks with Sheezan Khan have reached an advanced stage, and they are hoping for him to be a part of the season. As per the source, Sheezan has applied for a plea regarding his travel and other documents in the High Court. The matter is reportedly scheduled to be heard tomorrow, after which it will be confirmed if Sheezan is joining the show or not.

About Sheezan Khan:

Sheezan was all over the news when his co-star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in his makeup room on the show's sets. The 20-year-old actress's family had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of abetment of suicide. Tunisha's family leveled several allegations against Sheezan whereas Sheezan’s family made allegations against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. Sheezan was arrested and spent two months behind bars. He was later released on bail by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

