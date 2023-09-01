'Agar mere karm achhe hain toh mujhe JANNAT milegi,' Is Mr Faisu referring to rumored girlfriend? Find out

Popular star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is a well-known personality on social media. This social media superstar enjoys a massive fan following and has gained immense fame. Over the years, Mr. Faisu has collaborated with numerous top-notch brands and other mediums and has proved to be among the bankable social media personalities. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with the audiences. Now, Faisal Shaikh is all set to achieve a new milestone in his professional career.

Mr. Faisu with his first guest on his chat show:

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh recently started his new chat 'Long Drive with MrFaisu' and the first guest on the show was none other than his rumored girlfriend actress Jannat Zubair. Today, on September 1, Faisal shared this new vlog on his YouTube channel. At the start of this vlog, Faisal expressed his excitement about starting this new chat show. He further emphasised, "The good thing is that I have a comfort zone with the first guest who is coming to my chat show. My vibes match with her."

He thanked his fans for their support and then welcomed Jannat Zubair in his car. As the vlog start, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh says, "Meri ammi bolti hai acha kaam karenge na toh ache karm hote hai aur jab ache karm hote hai na zahir si baat hai hume Jannat milegi. Agar mere karm achhe hai toh mujhe bhi Jannat milegi." (My mother says that when we do good deeds, good things happen, and when good things happen, it's obvious that we'll attain Jannat. If my deeds are good, then I too will find Jannat." Pointing towards Jannat Zubair, Faisu says, "Jannat mil gayi guys (Guys, I have found Jannat)."

Well, this is not the first time Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu have collaborated. Their collaborations and social media posts together often spark relationship rumors. Jannat and Faisu collaborated for reels that were loved by the netizens, and thus their linkup rumours began to do the rounds. However, both have often denied being in a relationship and have stuck to the 'good friends' tag since the start. However, their fans often trend 'FaiNat' on social media and love seeing them together.

For the uninformed, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu were seen together as participants in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

